SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

SLR Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 98.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.9%.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.15.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLRC. StockNews.com cut SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 24,482 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 78.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

