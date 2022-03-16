SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Price Down 4%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.33 and last traded at $35.48. Approximately 27,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,708,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.96.

Several analysts have issued reports on SM shares. Cowen upgraded SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.22.

Get SM Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 739.35 and a beta of 5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average of $31.07.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.23 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $381,034.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $1,218,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,309 shares of company stock worth $1,883,694 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in SM Energy by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 125,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 110,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in SM Energy by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,532,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,817,000 after purchasing an additional 356,505 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 1,265.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 136,642 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 126,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.