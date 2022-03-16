Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNSC) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNSC – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.92 and last traded at $28.06. 3,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 5,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.32.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.00.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Small Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.