Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNSC) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNSC – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.92 and last traded at $28.06. 3,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 5,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.32.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.00.
