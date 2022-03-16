Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.700-$-0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million-$755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.11 million.Smartsheet also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.70)-(0.62) EPS.

NYSE SMAR traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.32. 186,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.56 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $41.65 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.40 and its 200-day moving average is $66.60.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.72.

In other Smartsheet news, Director James N. White acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.07 per share, with a total value of $9,460,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $136,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,439 shares of company stock worth $17,424,818. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,487,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,988,000 after purchasing an additional 140,053 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after buying an additional 48,392 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after buying an additional 22,173 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Smartsheet by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Smartsheet by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

