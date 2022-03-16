Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $60.00. The stock had previously closed at $43.49, but opened at $41.64. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Smartsheet shares last traded at $45.53, with a volume of 35,665 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.72.

In other news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter bought 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.30 per share, with a total value of $103,389.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $107,020.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,439 shares of company stock valued at $17,424,818. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3,130.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

