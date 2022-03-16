Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives $57.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.11.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Snap in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen cut shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Snap stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,538,324. The company has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.04. Snap has a 52 week low of $24.32 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $481,484.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $498,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,239,577 shares of company stock worth $47,710,163.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839,980 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Snap by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,834 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth $291,169,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 9.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,958,000 after buying an additional 3,833,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,261,000 after buying an additional 2,911,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

