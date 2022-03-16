Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 579.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 305.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 80.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $223,563.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,335 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $1,629,624.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,239,577 shares of company stock worth $47,710,163 over the last ninety days.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark started coverage on Snap in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.11.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.64 and a beta of 1.12. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.