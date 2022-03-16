SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR) Short Interest Update

SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SOBR Safe stock opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. SOBR Safe has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68.

SOBR Safe, Inc engages in the development, market, and sale of non-invasive alcohol sensing system with ignition interlock. The firm developed an alcohol detection device called SOBR, which is used for detecting alcohol in a person’s system by measuring the ethanol content in their perspiration. The company was founded on July 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

