Softcat (LON:SCT) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,010 ($26.14) price target on shares of Softcat in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,027.50 ($26.37).

Shares of Softcat stock opened at GBX 1,583 ($20.59) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. Softcat has a twelve month low of GBX 1,395.15 ($18.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,251.06 ($29.27). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,590.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,837.42. The firm has a market cap of £3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 32.90.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

