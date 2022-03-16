SOL Capital Management CO Buys 17,360 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,360 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after acquiring an additional 34,993 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 230,750 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 11.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 780,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,610,000 after buying an additional 88,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.45. 470,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,169,481. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.60. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $66.70.

Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.75). Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%.

Discovery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.