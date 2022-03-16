SOL Capital Management CO Buys New Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,685,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,373,582. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.60. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

