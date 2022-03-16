SOL Capital Management CO Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWO traded up $7.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.09. The company had a trading volume of 36,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,177. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $231.35 and a one year high of $329.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.97.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.