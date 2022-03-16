SOL Capital Management CO Sells 295 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Chevron were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 77,382 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $10,060,433.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.71.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.69. 863,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,004,908. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $305.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

