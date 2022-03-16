SOL Capital Management CO Sells 295 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Chevron were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,919,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,004,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.02. The company has a market capitalization of $305.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $174.76.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.71.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

