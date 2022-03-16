Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Issues Earnings Results

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of SLDB opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $108.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.13. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $8.25.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

In related news, COO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 30,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $33,554.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 53,632 shares of company stock worth $59,004 over the last ninety days. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 129.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 265.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 54,609 shares in the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solid Biosciences (Get Rating)

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.