SONM (BEP-20) Market Capitalization Tops $5.61 Million (SNM)

SONM (BEP-20) (SNM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last week, SONM (BEP-20) has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One SONM (BEP-20) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000307 BTC on major exchanges. SONM (BEP-20) has a total market capitalization of $5.61 million and approximately $215,750.00 worth of SONM (BEP-20) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SONM (BEP-20) Coin Profile

SNM is a coin. Its launch date was June 15th, 2017. SONM (BEP-20)’s total supply is 44,400,000 coins. SONM (BEP-20)’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

