SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 168.10%. SOPHiA Genetics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

SOPHiA Genetics stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.29. SOPHiA Genetics has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $19.80.

Get SOPHiA Genetics alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on SOPH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SOPHiA Genetics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SOPHiA Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SOPHiA Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,792,000. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOPHiA Genetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.