South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,550,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the February 13th total of 6,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

Shares of SJI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,626,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,561. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $35.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 145.88%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

