Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.83% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sovos Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

SOVO stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.38. Sovos Brands has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $17.41.

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth $89,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Sovos Brands by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

