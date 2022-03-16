SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Purchased by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises 1.6% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8,375.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 692.9% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,453.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period.

Shares of GLDM opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $33.46 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.13.

