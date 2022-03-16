SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $48.32

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.32 and last traded at $48.40, with a volume of 31497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.40.

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.15.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 257.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TFI)

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.