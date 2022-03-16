SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $48.32

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.32 and last traded at $48.40, with a volume of 31497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.40.
Separately, Wolfe Research lowered SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.15.
SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TFI)
SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.
