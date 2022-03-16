SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,447.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $38.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.74 and a 200 day moving average of $36.17.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.