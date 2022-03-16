SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 56,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $8,184,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $2,560,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,146,000 after acquiring an additional 45,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $40.66. The company had a trading volume of 156,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,454,562. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $42.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.12.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

