Spire Wealth Management Purchases 235 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 367.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000.

NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $57.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.70. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.83 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98.

