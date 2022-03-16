Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Spruce Biosciences stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 449 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,731. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.99. Spruce Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a current ratio of 10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 3.43.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spruce Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 1,681.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 230,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 217,845 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,727,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after buying an additional 26,025 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

