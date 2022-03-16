Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Square by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Square by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Square from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $221.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Square from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Square from $203.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.39.

SQ stock opened at $103.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.72 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 332.55 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.78.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,255 shares of company stock worth $2,002,515 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

