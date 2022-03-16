Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the February 13th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.11. 52,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,979,923. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 47.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.12%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Pareto Securities lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 25,240 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 132,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 42,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 694,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,687,000 after buying an additional 287,200 shares in the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers (Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.