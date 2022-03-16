Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $88.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.87% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Starbucks have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Recently, the company reported mixed first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues beat the same. However, the metrics improved on a year-over-year basis. Store growth, robust digitalization and comps growth bode well. Global comparable store sales increased 13% year over year driven by increase in comparable transactions and average ticket growth. For fiscal 2022, the company anticipates global comparable sales to reach high-single digits. Starbucks expects to open nearly 2,000 net new stores worldwide in fiscal 2022. However, dismal China performance continues to hurt the company. During the fiscal first quarter, comps in China declined 14% year over year against a 5% growth reported in the prior-year quarter.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $83.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $78.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.03 and its 200 day moving average is $106.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,497 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,064,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Starbucks by 9.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

