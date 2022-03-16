Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target Raised to C$56.00 at Scotiabank

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stelco from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stelco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stelco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

STZHF traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.09. 31,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,743. Stelco has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $40.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.30.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

