Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Raised to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHFGet Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has C$56.00 price target on the stock.

STZHF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stelco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$64.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of Stelco stock opened at $37.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average of $32.30. Stelco has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $40.33.

About Stelco (Get Rating)

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

