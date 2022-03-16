Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Director Anil Tammineedi Sells 150,000 Shares

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) Director Anil Tammineedi sold 150,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $1,245,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Anil Tammineedi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stem alerts:

On Friday, March 11th, Anil Tammineedi sold 100,000 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $823,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:STEM traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.86. 6,451,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,336,787. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.74. Stem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.78 million for the quarter. Stem had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STEM shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Stem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.