STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target Increased to C$2.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital increased their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.15 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of TSE STEP opened at C$1.95 on Monday. STEP Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$1.22 and a 12 month high of C$2.47. The company has a market cap of C$132.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.75.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

