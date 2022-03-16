Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) and EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Head to Head Review

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) and EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sterling Check and EVmo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Check 0 2 7 0 2.78 EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sterling Check currently has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.34%. Given Sterling Check’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sterling Check is more favorable than EVmo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.9% of Sterling Check shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of EVmo shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sterling Check and EVmo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Check $641.88 million 3.35 -$52.29 million N/A N/A EVmo $7.62 million 1.79 -$3.50 million ($0.33) -1.16

EVmo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sterling Check.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Check and EVmo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Check N/A N/A N/A EVmo -117.85% -1,429.68% -113.30%

Summary

Sterling Check beats EVmo on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sterling Check (Get Rating)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

About EVmo (Get Rating)

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, a peer-to-peer booking platform that rents passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard and electric passenger vehicles, and transit vans to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in March 2021. EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

