Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.690-$2.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 billion-$1.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.

STRL traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $28.60. 8,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,692. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $853.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.21. Sterling Construction has a twelve month low of $19.47 and a twelve month high of $32.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $401.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Construction will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STRL shares. StockNews.com cut Sterling Construction from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $139,933.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sterling Construction by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 418,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 205,569 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sterling Construction by 461.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 63,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sterling Construction by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 61,411 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Sterling Construction by 266.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 33,124 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Sterling Construction by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Construction (Get Rating)

Sterling Construction Co, Inc engages in the provision of civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment consists of highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.