Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,002 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 520% compared to the typical volume of 645 call options.

In other news, CEO John Dobak sold 2,561 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $33,369.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,037 shares of company stock valued at $95,384. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DermTech alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in DermTech by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,959,000 after purchasing an additional 818,806 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 4,558.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 624,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after buying an additional 610,755 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DermTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,820,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter worth $8,026,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of DermTech by 2,384.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 501,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 481,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DMTK. BTIG Research dropped their price target on DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DermTech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Shares of DermTech stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,480. DermTech has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The stock has a market cap of $369.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.12.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 661.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DermTech will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DermTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.