Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of LKQ Put Options (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 3,810 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 832% compared to the average daily volume of 409 put options.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $45.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.10. LKQ has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barrington Research lowered shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 241.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in LKQ by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

