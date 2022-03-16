StockNews.com Downgrades Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also commented on AMRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.80.

Shares of AMRN stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.70 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.03. Amarin has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $7.30.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Amarin had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 977.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,500,000. 34.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

