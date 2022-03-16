StockNews.com Downgrades Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to Sell

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR opened at $12.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35. Limoneira has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $224.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Limoneira news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 8,791 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $132,040.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald R. Rudkin sold 11,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $186,484.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,971 shares of company stock worth $281,682. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Limoneira during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Limoneira by 421.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Limoneira by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Limoneira during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 48.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

