StockNews.com Downgrades TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) to Buy

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TMST. Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on TimkenSteel from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of TMST opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00. TimkenSteel has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The company has a market cap of $924.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.84.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $338.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TimkenSteel will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in TimkenSteel by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 3.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

