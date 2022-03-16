StockNews.com Upgrades Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) to Strong-Buy

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $21.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.78 million. On average, analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCU. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22,128.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

