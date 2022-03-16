StoneCastle Financial Corp. (BANX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on March 28th

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from StoneCastle Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

StoneCastle Financial has a payout ratio of 78.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

BANX stock opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. StoneCastle Financial has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $24.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in StoneCastle Financial stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in StoneCastle Financial Corp. ( NASDAQ:BANX Get Rating ) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of StoneCastle Financial worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

