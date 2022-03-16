Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 436,600 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the February 13th total of 358,500 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor purchased 12,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $243,287.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRI. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,919,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,897,000 after buying an additional 1,192,371 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,765,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,004,000 after buying an additional 584,251 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 823,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,795,000 after buying an additional 310,953 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,909,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,111,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,937,000 after buying an additional 212,920 shares during the last quarter.

SRI stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,695. The stock has a market cap of $504.45 million, a PE ratio of 164.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.37. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.14.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $203.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. Stoneridge’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

