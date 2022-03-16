Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $444,000 Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,176,000 after buying an additional 268,100 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 545,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,704,000 after purchasing an additional 232,315 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 258,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,909,000 after purchasing an additional 202,424 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth $19,072,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 249.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 195,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,651,000 after purchasing an additional 139,743 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

NYSE RHI opened at $112.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.18. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.17 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Robert Half International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.