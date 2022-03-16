Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Corning were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,362,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,347,000 after purchasing an additional 252,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,030,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $329,566,000 after purchasing an additional 90,879 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,936,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $326,111,000 after purchasing an additional 172,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Corning by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,760,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $276,489,000 after acquiring an additional 328,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Corning by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,711,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $244,901,000 after acquiring an additional 622,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $36.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.10%.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

