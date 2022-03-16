Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 867 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 786.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 32,292 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 864.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after buying an additional 130,045 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $50.51 on Wednesday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $63.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.31.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

