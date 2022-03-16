Sue Nabi Acquires 4,786 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Stock

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) CEO Sue Nabi bought 4,786 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $38,288.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of COTY opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.86 and a beta of 2.49.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COTY. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

