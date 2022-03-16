Sue Nabi Acquires 4,786 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Stock

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) CEO Sue Nabi bought 4,786 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $38,288.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of COTY opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.86 and a beta of 2.49.
Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.
About Coty
Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.
