Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 185,267 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,401,635 shares.The stock last traded at $6.80 and had previously closed at $6.57.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMFG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:SMFG)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.
