Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 185,267 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,401,635 shares.The stock last traded at $6.80 and had previously closed at $6.57.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMFG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $18,772,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,853,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,786 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,912 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,096,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,531,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,780,000 after purchasing an additional 789,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:SMFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

