Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

SLGG opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. Super League Gaming has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84. The company has a market cap of $58.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLGG. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Super League Gaming in a research report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Super League Gaming from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other Super League Gaming news, Director Michael R. Keller acquired 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $102,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Super League Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Super League Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Super League Gaming by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Super League Gaming by 193.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 23,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Super League Gaming by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

