Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 128.61% and a negative net margin of 146.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Surgalign updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SRGA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 36,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,035. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.12. Surgalign has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $2.64.

In related news, CEO Terry M. Rich purchased 434,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Scott Durall purchased 217,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $99,999.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Surgalign by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Surgalign by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 84,814 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surgalign by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 349,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 111,118 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgalign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Surgalign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRGA. Lake Street Capital set a $1.00 price objective on Surgalign in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.95.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

