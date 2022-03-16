Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Given New SEK 180 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 210 to SEK 180 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. SEB Equities lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 190 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Pareto Securities upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 205 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 193 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 200 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 174 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Swedbank AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.90.

SWDBY opened at $15.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Swedbank AB has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $23.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 41.52%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

